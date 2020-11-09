Advertisement
Vehicle fire damages two homes in Belwood retirement community
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 9:47PM EST
Crews battle a blaze in Belwood on Nov. 9, 2020 (Twitter: Jonathan Karn)
KITCHENER -- A vehicle fire damaged two homes at a retirement community in Belwood on Monday.
Fire officials in Centre Wellington tweeted about the fire around 8 p.m., saying flames from an SUV spread to two units at Pine Meadows.
There's no word on any injuries from the fire.
Crews also used new decontamination kits to help remove harmful carcinogens from their gear.