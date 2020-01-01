Assignment reporter

Emma Ens is the afternoon assignment editor and reporter at CTV Kitchener.

She joined the team in 2007 as a Technical Operator, covering several roles including video editor, news graphics and audio operator, ENG news shooter, writer and weekend producer.

In 2017, Emma began working as a Multimedia Journalist before moving onto her current role in 2018.

Emma is a graduate of Conestoga College’s Broadcast Television program and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Contemporary Studies from Wilfred Laurier University in Brantford.

Born and raised in Paris, Ont., Emma enjoys attending the annual Paris Fair, and pitching stories that focus on the rural communities surrounding Waterloo Region.

She is a self-described bookworm and likes reading in her spare time. Her guilty pleasure is rock star biographies.

Emma would also like that note that it’s Ens with a single "n."