KITCHENER -- An upgraded system for booking COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region launches on Wednesday.

The system eliminates the need to pre-register for a vaccine, instead allowing residents to schedule a first dose appointment as soon as one is available.

People aged 12 and older are eligible to use the self-serve option to book their first dose appointment. They no longer need to pre-register for a vaccine.

Anyone eligible for an accelerated second dose will also be able to rebook using the new system.

Starting Wednesday, second doses will be available to anyone who received their first mRNA dose on or before May 30.

Local pharmacies and primary care providers are also administering vaccines in the region. Appointments can be made directly through those locations.

Previously, people needed to fill out a form to request an earlier second dose. Officials said anyone who used that form should be invited to book an appointment on Tuesday.

Officials continue to encourage everyone to take the first mRNA vaccine available, adding it's OK to mix Moderna and Pfizer for first and second doses.

Terry Yantzi, the region's director of information technology services, said Tuesday at a Committee on the Whole meeting that the new system is designed to allow users to book the first available vaccine appointment. However, that functionality only works when the system has capacity.

He added the booking button may not appear if there are a lot of users in the system. If that's the case, people will need to search individual clinics for available appointments.

Yantzi warned the new system might be very busy on Wednesday as more people become eligible for a second dose.

"We expect a large number of people coming to the system, so there might be considerable load on the system in the next 24 to 48 hours after we make the change to the system Wednesday morning," he said.

The system will also cancel a prior appointment once a new one is made.