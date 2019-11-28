KITCHENER -- Cannabis giant Canopy Growth is set to open five more retail stores through its subsidiary company, Tokyo Smoke.

The company announced the stores opening on Thursday in a news release, including one in Cambridge.

"(Tokyo Smoke) has entered into agreements with five retailers who have progressed to key, public stages in the licensing process," the release reads in part.

"In particular, three locations have been posted to the AGCO website and the two others have received official confirmation and will post the required on-site notice today prior to locations being posted online."

The Cambridge location is poised to open at 75 Pinebush Road. Before 11 a.m., the AGCO notice had been posted in the window at that location.

Still, the store's status on the AGCO website reads "in progress."

The proposed store at 589 Fairway Rd. S. in Kitchener, meanwhile, still has not started its 15-day public notice period.

In Waterloo, the Bud & Sally Cannabis Co. at the former sports store at 32 King St. S. has completed its 15-day notice, but hasn't been approved to open yet.

The other planned Tokyo Smoke locations are planned for North Bay, Thunder Bay and Toronto.

Each of the Tokyo Smoke locations is owned and will be operated by independent business owners.

“As a company we are pleased to see this progress in the Ontario retail market,” said CEO Mark Zekulin in a news release.

Canopy expects to have a total of 32 retail stores open across Canada by 2020.