KITCHENER -- COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across Ontario and Waterloo Region. While the process has faced delays since the first shots were given in December, things are moving ahead.

Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region, including locations, how to register, and who is next in line.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

The Ontario government has outlined a three-phase approach that prioritizes vaccinations for the most vulnerable people.

The province is currently in Phase One, which means long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes were given priority.

That includes staff, essential caregivers and residents of those facilities. Phase One also includes alternative level of care patients in hospitals who will be going to a long-term care, retirement or congregate care home. It also includes health-care workers who are identified as highest priority, Indigenous adults in northern remote and high-risk communities.

After those immediate priority vaccinations are complete, the criteria will expand to include adults age 80 or over, Indigenous adults, other high-risk health-care workers, adult recipients of chronic home care, and staff, residents and caregivers of retirement homes and other congregate care settings.

Because of the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario, vaccinations for those 80 and older are not expected to begin until early March.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

The next phase of the Ontario government's vaccine rollout will include nearly nine million people, and is expected to take place between April and July depending on the number of vaccines available.

Phase Two will give priority to older adults, starting at age 79 and decreasing in five-year increments over the course of the rollout.

People who live and work in a high-risk congregate setting, like a shelter or community living setting, will also be prioritized in this phase. Frontline essential workers like first responders, education workers and food processing industry workers will also receive vaccines in this phase.

Those with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers will also get priority for vaccine in this phase, as will other populations in Ontario who are facing barriers and are at higher risk.

This infographic shows the approximate timeline of who will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

Waterloo Region's vaccination task force will share more information as it becomes available. Primarily, the task force will communicate vaccine updates through:

Social media and its website

Media outlets like CTV Kitchener

Community partners like pharmacists

The Region of Waterloo's website noted that the task force will "work closely with local care partners" to ensure that residents age 80 and older will be informed about when and where they can get vaccinated.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

The Ontario government is working on a central booking system for people to book their vaccination appointments, but it's not ready yet. On Feb. 24, Ret. Gen. Rick Hillier said that the province was "furiously working" on the platform and that he expected it to launch on March 15.

People age 80 and over will be able to start booking their appointments on March 22.

There will also be a local "pre-registration" system, as seen in neighbouring Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is not scheduling vaccine appointments, nor are local health-care providers. There is no waitlist.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary but recommended.

You can't get COVID-19 from the vaccine—none of the vaccines that have been approved by Health Canada use the live virus which causes the disease.

Side effects for the vaccine are likely to be moderate and resolve in a few days. Those include pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint paint, chills or fever.

In rare cases, people have had allergic reactions to the vaccination. These can be treated and are usually temporary.

Once Canada starts using a vaccine, the country monitors its use to alert public health officials about any unusual adverse events that weren't previously reported.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

More than 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region so far.

Just over 13,100 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses and are considered immunized. That works out to a little more than 2.2 per cent of the region's population.

The provincial target for successful immunization coverage is 75 per cent.

As of Feb. 22, the region's seven-day rolling dose average was about 521 per day.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Vaccinations are currently being given at Grand River Hospital and by mobile clinic.

Eventually, the region will offer vaccines through five different types of clinics: the hospital and mobile clinics, large public health and primary care clinics, and finally through retail pharmacies.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

The Ontario government requires that long-term care and retirement home residents receive their second dose within 21 to 27 days of their first.

For all other groups, the government requires that people receive their second shot within 42 days.

That's in line with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)'s recommendation.

The NACI said that, under certain circumstances, the length of time between the first and second dose could be increased to 42 days. That's supported by advice from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

If you work or live in a long-term care or retirement home or a congregate living facility, public health officials recommend that you contact your facility directly.

Those who work at a hospital should ask their occupational health and safety advisor.