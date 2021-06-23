KITCHENER -- People living in Waterloo Region or Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph who received an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30 are now eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment.

Both communities were identified as Delta variant hot spots by the province earlier this month.

Waterloo Region also launched a new self-serve vaccine booking system on Wednesday, which no longer requires people to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can also reschedule their second dose using that system.

Health officials continue to encourage people to take the first vaccine available to them, adding that Moderna and Pfizer can be mixed for first and second doses.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies and physicians in the region. Appointments should be booked directly through the care providers.

Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham are also listed as Delta variant hot spots.