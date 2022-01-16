Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Waterloo Region, parking banned on city streets

WATERLOO -

A snowfall warning is in effect for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and other Ontario communities Monday, as 15- 20 cm of snow is expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada issued the warning and says there could be peak snowfall rates of 2-4 cm per hour in the morning.

Oxford-Brant and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand also have a snowfall warning in effect, while Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk has a winter storm warning in effect.

In anticipation of the snowfall, cities across Waterloo Region declared their first snow event of 2022 Sunday night.

The snow event comes with a ban on on-street parking. Any vehicles parked on city streets during the ban may be ticketed and/or towed. Residents are also reminded not to push snow from their driveway onto the road.

The cities of Waterloo and Kitchener declared a snow event starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, which will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

The City of Cambridge and Township of Woolwich also declared snow events, which come into effect one minute later, at 12 a.m. Monday. Woolwich's snow event will last for at least 24 hours, while Cambridge's will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.