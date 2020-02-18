KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's first legal cannabis store opened its doors in Cambridge on Wednesday, welcoming pot enthusiasts who were eager to start shopping.

About a dozen people lined up early outside of Tokyo Smoke, located at 75 Pinebush Road, to be among the first customers through the door.

The shop opened its doors at 9 a.m. and welcomed people with a red carpet, DJ, and snacks.

The first cannabis retail store in Waterloo Region has opened its doors to the public. @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/rOVgU7ednP — Heather Senoran (@HeatherSenoran) February 19, 2020

Tokyo Smoke carries more than a dozen different kinds of marijuana, as well as accessories and edibles.

The licensee selected in the second round of the Ontario lottery went to school at both Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo, giving him an understanding of consumer needs in Waterloo Region.

“He is very familiar with the community and knows this is an underserved market, so he was very excited to bring the recreational store to Cambridge,” said Melissa Gallagher, director of franchising for Canopy Growth.

The Cambridge store is one of five new locations opening up under the Tokyo Smoke brand. The other proposed locations include Toronto, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Each of them will be operated by independent business owners.

Canopy Growth has promised to open a total of 32 retail stores across Canada by 2020.

The Pinebush location is the first of three planned pot shops in Waterloo Region.

The two other stores – one at 589 Fairway Road South in Kitchener and 32 King Street South in Waterloo – still have not opened their doors.