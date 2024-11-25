Three charged in fatal 2023 explosion at St. Catharines, Ont. waste plant

Three people have been charged in connection with the 2023 explosion at a hazardous waste management facility in St. Catharines, Ont. that killed one worker.

The 37-year-old was inside the Ssonix Products building on Keefer Road early on the morning of Jan. 12, when the explosion and fire erupted.

The worker was seriously burned and later died in hospital.

Several nearby homes and businesses were also evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

On Monday, Niagara Regional Police announced three people had been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Two people from Petersburg, Ont.--a 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman -- and a 38-year-old man from Scotland, Ont. were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and arson by negligence.

All three are expected in court in January 2025.

The latest charges come after St. Catharines Fire Services laid 84 charges against the company and its three directors under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act in Sept. 2023.