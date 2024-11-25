KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three charged in fatal 2023 explosion at St. Catharines, Ont. waste plant

    Share

    Three people have been charged in connection with the 2023 explosion at a hazardous waste management facility in St. Catharines, Ont. that killed one worker.

    The 37-year-old was inside the Ssonix Products building on Keefer Road early on the morning of Jan. 12, when the explosion and fire erupted.

    The worker was seriously burned and later died in hospital.

    Several nearby homes and businesses were also evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

    On Monday, Niagara Regional Police announced three people had been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

    Two people from Petersburg, Ont.--a 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman -- and a 38-year-old man from Scotland, Ont. were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and arson by negligence.

    All three are expected in court in January 2025.

    The latest charges come after St. Catharines Fire Services laid 84 charges against the company and its three directors under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act in Sept. 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News