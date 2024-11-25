Three charged in fatal 2023 explosion at St. Catharines, Ont. waste plant
Three people have been charged in connection with the 2023 explosion at a hazardous waste management facility in St. Catharines, Ont. that killed one worker.
The 37-year-old was inside the Ssonix Products building on Keefer Road early on the morning of Jan. 12, when the explosion and fire erupted.
The worker was seriously burned and later died in hospital.
Several nearby homes and businesses were also evacuated as crews battled the blaze.
On Monday, Niagara Regional Police announced three people had been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.
Two people from Petersburg, Ont.--a 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman -- and a 38-year-old man from Scotland, Ont. were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and arson by negligence.
All three are expected in court in January 2025.
The latest charges come after St. Catharines Fire Services laid 84 charges against the company and its three directors under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act in Sept. 2023.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
-
-