Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo

Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.

On Sunday, around 6:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police stopped a vehicle completely covered in lit Christmas lights in the Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street South area.

Prior to the stop, police had received a complaint about a vehicle that was distracting drivers with its festive decorations.

The driver was warned that having the lights on is not allowed under the Highway Traffic Act, but no charges were issued.