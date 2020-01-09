KITCHENER -- The proposed cannabis store on Fairway Road South will have a big name to go along with it.

On Thursday, Meta Growth announced it had entered into an agreement with the cannabis store lottery winner, Patricia Gertrude Donnelly.

"Opening the first licensed cannabis store in Kitchener is an exciting launch for us and the customers in the area," Donnelly was quoted in a news release.

"We look forward to working with META based on their ability to launch and operate in new markets as well as across several provinces, coupled with a beautiful and efficient retail design in their Meta Cannabis Co. stores."

Meta Growth's CEO, Mark Goliger, says the store will help provide a "solid foundation" for future stores.

The Kitchener store will be Meta Growth's second cannabis store in Ontario. The other is poised to open in Toronto after an agreement that was made back in December.

Last month, Kitchener cannabis producer James E. Wagner Cultivation announced it would be opening a retail store to sell its products.

In November, Tokyo Smoke announced it would be coming to Cambridge as well, and Uptown Waterloo appears ready to open the Bud & Sally Cannabis Co. at the former sports store.