Brantford shares its community housing strategy
Some of the tenants at Lucy Marco Place in downtown Brantford have gone from tents, to tenants.
The community housing building on Queen Street opened its doors last month.
“It’s providing ample opportunities for individuals living different walks of lives, living precarious, whether they're coming from a motel system or from an encampment system,” explained Adrian Tilochand, the city’s housing operations manager.
“Most folks have signed lease agreements,” added Mary Musson, the senior director of community service and social development. “This is their permanent home.”
Located across the street from Brantford City Hall, Lucy Marco Place has 41 brand new affordable housing units. The apartments are not big, and not luxurious, but they give a home for those who don’t have one.
Inside one of the units at Lucy Marco Place in Brantford on Nov. 25, 2024. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)
The city bought the building two years ago from Wilfrid Laurier University. At that time it was being used as a student residence, with three and four-bedroom units with shared kitchens and living spaces.
Project Manager Jeff Lowe said the city renovated the property to create additional one and two-bedroom units.
“Once we divided the units up, we had to provide the plumbing and the electrical and upgrade everything,” he explained to CTV News.
In total, the city spent about $11 million to purchase the building and make the renovations.
Community resources will also have satellite offices in the basement of Lucy Marco Place, to help tenants stick with their housing and personal goals.
“Those individuals are just beyond grateful, especially at this time of year, and, during the cold season, to just kind of get out of an encampment situation and live in a warm, cozy kind of environment with wraparound supports,” Tilochand said.
Inside one of the units at Lucy Marco Place in Brantford on Nov. 25, 2024. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)
Rental prices
Lucy Marco Place is owned and operated by the City of Brantford. They’ve also supported some of the 1,100 families on the waitlist for affordable community housing in Brant County.
“We have units that are at 100 per cent average market rent, as set by CMHC, Mortgage Housing Corporation. And we have units priced at 80 per cent of the average market rent. And we have community housing which is rent-geared towards income,” Musson explained.
CTV News asked Musson what the average market rent was set at.
“Paying market rent at Lucy Marco Place, you'll be paying roughly $1,100 for a one bedroom,” she said. “The biggest trick is making sure that we're at least revenue neutral and we're not losing money.”
Musson further explained that the popular social housing style of the 1990s and late 2000s, with the whole building rent-geared towards income, is out of date.
“In this day and age, you don’t have enough revenue coming in to operate the building,” she said. “However, with a mixed income model where you have a variety of rent levels, we are able to build and maintain a building.”
Musson said the City of Brantford is working towards building even more affordable housing with the same mixed-rent style. They’re also considering selling city assets to afford it.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
-
-