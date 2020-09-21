KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph has confirmed a case of COVID-19 on its campus. The case was confirmed on Sunday at the school's Guelph campus.

On its website, U of G says that the risk to the university community is low because proper COVID-19 precautions were followed when the person was on campus.

It's not clear whether the infected person was a student or a staff member, but the university's website says the person was on campus within the last 14 days.

The case does not mean that there is an outbreak at the school. An outbreak is declared when there are two or more connected cases in a workplace setting, or when there is one positive case of COVID-19 in either a student or staff member living in student housing.

The news in Guelph comes after four students at Wilfrid Laurier University tested positive for the disease.

Laurier didn't disclose the names of the students in a Sunday news release, but did state that none of them live in a residence hall and all are quarantining.