KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed four of their students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school did not disclose the names of the students in a Sunday news release, but did state that none of them live in a residence hall and all are quarantining.

Two of the cases are being monitored by Region of Waterloo Public Health, while the other two are being monitored by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Anyone who is identified as a high-risk close contact to the cases will be notified by either of the health units.

“Despite our extensive precautions and planning, the Laurier community is not immune to the recent increase in cases in the Region and across the province,” said Deborah MacLatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Laurier, in the release. “We’re counting on our students to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID 19 by avoiding gatherings and following public health guidelines.”

Student Matthew Boyle says he and his roommates have been social distancing in the park to see friends and also trying their best to stay active.

"Me and my roommates have trying to keep it low key at the house, social distancing, not really going out too much," said student Wyatt Gilliant. "When we do have people over we try to keep it to under 10 people."

Management at Ezra-Bricker Apartments in Waterloo has confirmed to CTV News an email was sent to residents that two of the cases are there.

Laurier officials say they are taking directions from the public health units and will provide any updates if necessary.