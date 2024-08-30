Two teens charged after 16-year-old boy assaulted in Guelph

Two teens have been charged after Guelph Police said a 16-year-old boy was beat up while walking with his girlfriend.

Police said the couple were in the Westwood Road area around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday when they were approached by two other teens.

They said the victim was punched and fell to the ground where he was repeatedly punched and kicked. The teen was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two 16-year-old boys went to the police station early Friday and were charged with assault causing bodily harm.