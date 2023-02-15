Two people taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph

Guelph police say two people have been transported to hospital, and two males have been arrested after a stabbing at a business in the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police told CTV News one person was take to a local hospital and one person was tranfered to an out of region hospital.

In a tweet, police said it happened around 12:30 p.m.

Several schools in the area were placed in lockdown or hold and secure. As of just after 2 p.m., the measures had been lifted.

Police said one school was placed in a lockdown, while three schools were placed in a hold and secure.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or the ages of the people arrested.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.