    • Weapon complaint at Guelph high school 'unsubstantiated'

    College Heights Secondary School in Guelph is seen on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener) College Heights Secondary School in Guelph is seen on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
    A Guelph high school was briefly placed in hold and secure Thursday for a police investigation.

    Officers were called to College Heights Secondary School at 11:38 a.m. after someone thought they saw a person with weapon in the parking lot.

    Police said they located the male within five minutes of arriving. He was then released without charges after police determined the complaint was unsubstantiated.

