18-year-old charged in Guelph stabbing that sent two to hospital

A Guelph teen is facing weapons charges after a stabbing that sent two other teens to hospital and prompted five schools in the area to go into lockdown or hold and secure.

On Thursday, Guelph police announced they had charged an 18-year-old man in connection to the stabbing that happened outside a Bullfrog Plaza restaurant the day before around 12:30 p.m.

Police said another teen who was arrested in the early stages of the investigation has been released without charges.

Both of the people injured have been released from hospital, police said. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

On Thursday, police said the investigation is ongoing and a special portal has been created for anyone with photos or video of the incident to share it with police.

Police have not confirmed if the teens knew each other or if the stabbing is being investigated as targeted.