Local group aims to plant 400 trees on private properties this year

Reep Green Solutions has set itself an ambitious goal for 2024 – planting 400 trees on 285 private properties in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.

The Backyard Tree Planting Program is offering them to residents at a subsidized cost. Customers pay around $160 to $230 per tree, depending on the species. Then the cities cover the costs of consultation, delivery, planting and how to care for the new tree.

"Generally the trees that we plant, you might be able to find at a nursery for a similar price and then you'd be on your own for some of the planting and delivery," explained Aaron Boonstra, the tree operations coordinator for Reep Green Solutions.

Since public land cannot accommodate the needed tree plantings, the program was created with the goal of getting private landowners involved.

"We look at things like the soil type, whether it's kind of sandy or clay, how much sunlight the area gets, how the drainage is. All of that will help to shape what kind of tree species we would choose for the property," Boonstra said.

Since 2019, Reep has planted over 1,000 trees on 749 properties. They hope that number is even higher in 2024.

“We'll be meeting with 285 property owners, [that’s] our target. That will result in roughly 400 trees or so," Boonstra added. "I think we've planted just over 100 trees, so we'll aim for 150 or so this spring and then do more like 250 in the fall, if we can.”

The program has already reached its maximum this year for residents living in Waterloo but those living in Guelph, Cambridge and Kitchener can still sign up.

“We have 13 different native species in Ontario. We try to offer a variety of small trees, large trees, trees that produce flowers, some that produce edible fruits and some evergreens, deciduous, to really maximize the best tree in the best place," Boonstra explained.

On Thursday, Kitchener resident Beth Wilson received a Red Oak tree and Sugar Maple tree. She thought the price was great, especially since she didn’t have to plant them.

“That was wonderful as well because, you know, that's kind of heavy labour and so we're happy to have the support," she said.

Wilson isn’t sure if she will add more trees to her property, but is thinking about it. For now, she’s happy with the two new additions.

"We have the space. We lost a couple of trees with a big storm a couple of years ago, and we want to continue to build the forest around us. We love the animals that come here. We love the wildlife. And it will beautify our property, give us a little more shade," Wilson said.

Interested property owners in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge or Guelph can apply to the program on Reep’s website.