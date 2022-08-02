Two people sent to hospital after reported stabbing in Waterloo
Two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Waterloo, according to regional police.
Police first warned of an increased officer presence in the area of King and James Streets around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
They say two people have been taken to the hospital and one person is now in custody.
There is no word from police yet on if the people were known to each other or the extent of the injuries.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing at Montreal AIDS conference
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government will invest $17.9 million to increase access to HIV testing in remote communities and among hard-to-reach populations.
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
U.S. lawmakers making one last push to reform cannabis laws before November midterms
The surprise climate spending bill isn't the only piece of marquee legislation in the U.S. Senate that's getting a lot of Canadian attention. U.S. lawmakers are also looking at a comprehensive effort to legalize marijuana, which the legal cannabis industry in Canada would love to see become law.
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
California's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step.
London
-
Hunger srike for homelessness underway at London City Hall
A hunger strike by #TheForgotten519, a group that helps those experiencing homelessness, is underway at London City Hall.
-
Prepare for heat and humidity in London-Middlesex region
Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in the Middlesex-London region.
-
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
Windsor
-
55-year-old Windsor woman reported missing, last seen Sunday
Windsor police are searching for a missing 55-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
-
Humidex values high 30s to mid 40s in Windsor-Essex
Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in Windsor-Essex.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
Barrie
-
Man dies in Collingwood apartment fire
A Collingwood man is dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
-
New Wasaga school and community centre to share a roof
A public community facility will share space with a school through a council-approved partnership with the Simcoe County District School Board.
-
Barrie strongman targets world record at deadlift championships
While he may be relatively new to the weight lifting world, a Barrie man has set his sight on breaking a world record at his upcoming competition.
Northern Ontario
-
West Parry Sound police investigate drowning
A 31-year-old Brampton man drowned over the weekend in Georgian Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Traffic stop in North Bay uncovers handgun, $50K in drugs
Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop Monday evening on Bloem Street in North Bay.
-
Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up
Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa athlete calls for more support for women's sports
An Ottawa athlete is calling for more support and more awareness of women's sports in Canada, to grow games across the country.
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.
-
Ottawa residents enjoy the outdoors this long weekend
A hot, sunny holiday Monday drew crowds to Ottawa as people basked in the beautiful weather and a day off.
Toronto
-
Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire
Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
New Toronto condo sales slump, but prices keep climbing: survey
New condominium sales in the Greater Toronto Area declined in the second quarter of 2022 as prices climbed to a record high in April, May, and June.
Montreal
-
Storytelling drag queen Barbada to read to children at Saint-Laurent libraries
Montreal drag queen Barbada de Barbades is continuing her journey to teach kids that reading is fundamental.
-
Montreal driver caught speeding twice the legal limit on Highway 40
A Montreal driver was severely penalized after he was caught speeding more than twice the legal limit on Highway 40 West.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika t-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial t-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Four dead, one in hospital after Pictou County collision
Four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.
-
Fourth case of potato wart discovered on P.E.I. doesn't change situation
Despite the discovery of potato wart in another Prince Edward Island field, farmers and industry members say the situation hasn’t changed.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating West End homicide's 'suspicious circumstances'
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a West End homicide.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvest
Rural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
Calgary
-
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
-
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calmer weather for Calgary this week
Calgary has a chance at weaker storms on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
-
Timeline of Monday's severe storms across central Alberta
'Very unstable' atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon and into the evening.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and unsettled this week
It won't be as stormy as yesterday, but we may see some precipitation in the Edmonton area before the day is done.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 vaccines offered at B.C. clinics for children under 5
COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out at B.C. clinics for kids under the age of five starting Tuesday.
-
'Need to hustle': Inflation chilling business for ice cream trucks, despite hot summer weather
It's been a scorching summer across much of Canada, but that is cold comfort for ice cream truck operators like Meedo Falou, who says inflation and high fuel costs are melting away his profits.
-
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.