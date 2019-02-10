Featured
Two charged, $9,000 worth of drugs seized in Cambridge
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 5:32PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police Service have seized $9,000 worth of illegal substances and arrested two people after an investigation in Cambridge.
At a residence on Church Street South, police took what they suspect was three ounces of cocaine, 0.08 grams of crack cocaine, and 0.35 grams of fentanyl.
A 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were arrested and face numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police engaged in a brief foot chase with the man before finding an expandable baton and charging him with possession of a dangerous weapon.
The two are set to appear in court on Monday.