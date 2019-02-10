

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police Service have seized $9,000 worth of illegal substances and arrested two people after an investigation in Cambridge.

At a residence on Church Street South, police took what they suspect was three ounces of cocaine, 0.08 grams of crack cocaine, and 0.35 grams of fentanyl.

A 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were arrested and face numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police engaged in a brief foot chase with the man before finding an expandable baton and charging him with possession of a dangerous weapon.

The two are set to appear in court on Monday.