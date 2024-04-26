Timeline: Consultation and controversy over Kitchener's Queen Victoria statue
Nearly two years have passed since the City of Kitchener laid out a plan to determine the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park.
Community consultations on the controversial monument took place in November 2023, but in January 2023 the project was paused and there’s been no major update since. The delay has left some local Indigenous community leaders feeling frustrated and disrespected.
Here’s a look back at the process so far:
July 1, 2021 – The statue is found doused in red paint early in the morning on Canada Day. The city begins cleaning it the following day, but it is several days before the job is completed.
Red paint doused over the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener's Victoria Park. (Tegan Versolatto/CTV Kitchener) (July 1, 2021)
Aug.15, 2021 – The statue is once again covered in red paint and is cleaned up.
Sept. 29, 2021 – Ahead of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the City of Kitchener installs signage next to the statue indicating that it may contribute to ongoing harm. The signs also say the city is working with local Indigenous groups towards reconciliation, including decisions on the future of such monuments.
May 5, 2022 – The statue is once again covered in red paint on Red Dress Day, a day bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. The City of Kitchener says it will not immediately remove the paint this time.
May 16, 2022 – Eleven days after the latest red paint was discovered on the statue, the city removes it.
Paint is seen on the Queen Victoria Statue in Victoria Park in Kitchener on May 25, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
May 23-25, 2022 – Sometime around Victoria Day, the statue is once again covered in red paint. It is cleaned off by the city within a couple of days.
June 8, 2022 – A City of Kitchener committee approves a recommendation from staff to conduct a review and consultation on the statue’s future.
June 20, 2022 – City Council formally ratifies the plan to begin public consultations on the statue. A decision is expected to be implemented by May or June 2023. The cost is estimated between $15,000 and $30,000. Staff are also directed to commission new temporary public artwork that recognizes Indigenous Peoples on the site while the engagement process occurs.
Oct. 26, 2022 – The City of Kitchener announces it has hired Jay Pitter Placemaking to lead community consultations on the statue’s future. One Instagram live and three in-person community discussions are planned between November 2022 and February 2023.
Nov. 1, 2022 – The Instagram Live discussion with Jay Pitter takes place. The city says some of the common questions included if the outcome of the process has already been determined, and how people can be involved in the discussions. The city says there are three options for the statue’s future: removal, contextualization or the commission of another piece that would stand alongside the statue.
Nov. 24, 2022 – One of the in-person community forums on the statue’s future is held.
Dec. 1, 2023 – The city says an in-person session on the statue’s future scheduled for Dec. 9 will be rescheduled to early 2023.
Jan. 30, 2023 – The City of Kitchener announces it has completed phase one of the consultations, Jay Pitter has completed her work on the project, and the city will be taking a slower approach moving forward.
June 29, 2023 – For the fifth time since July 2021, the statue is found covered in red paint. The city says it will be cleaned at a cost of approximately $3,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Powerful tornado tears across Nebraska, weather service warns of 'catastrophic' damage
Devastating tornadoes tore across parts of eastern Nebraska and northeast Texas Friday as a multi-day severe thunderstorm event ramped up in the central United States, injuring at least three people.
Toxic testing standoff: Family leaves house over air quality
A Sherwood Park family says their new house is uninhabitable. The McNaughton's say they were forced to leave the house after living there for only a week because contaminants inside made it difficult to breathe.
Trump's lawyers try to discredit testimony of prosecution's first witness in hush money trial
Donald Trump's defence team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.