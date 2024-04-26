Timeline: Consultation and controversy over Kitchener's Queen Victoria statue

Nearly two years have passed since the City of Kitchener laid out a plan to determine the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park.

Community consultations on the controversial monument took place in November 2023, but in January 2023 the project was paused and there’s been no major update since. The delay has left some local Indigenous community leaders feeling frustrated and disrespected.

Here’s a look back at the process so far:

July 1, 2021 – The statue is found doused in red paint early in the morning on Canada Day. The city begins cleaning it the following day, but it is several days before the job is completed.

Red paint doused over the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener's Victoria Park. (Tegan Versolatto/CTV Kitchener) (July 1, 2021)

Aug.15, 2021 – The statue is once again covered in red paint and is cleaned up.

Sept. 29, 2021 – Ahead of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the City of Kitchener installs signage next to the statue indicating that it may contribute to ongoing harm. The signs also say the city is working with local Indigenous groups towards reconciliation, including decisions on the future of such monuments.

May 5, 2022 – The statue is once again covered in red paint on Red Dress Day, a day bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. The City of Kitchener says it will not immediately remove the paint this time.

May 16, 2022 – Eleven days after the latest red paint was discovered on the statue, the city removes it.

Paint is seen on the Queen Victoria Statue in Victoria Park in Kitchener on May 25, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

May 23-25, 2022 – Sometime around Victoria Day, the statue is once again covered in red paint. It is cleaned off by the city within a couple of days.

June 8, 2022 – A City of Kitchener committee approves a recommendation from staff to conduct a review and consultation on the statue’s future.

June 20, 2022 – City Council formally ratifies the plan to begin public consultations on the statue. A decision is expected to be implemented by May or June 2023. The cost is estimated between $15,000 and $30,000. Staff are also directed to commission new temporary public artwork that recognizes Indigenous Peoples on the site while the engagement process occurs.

Oct. 26, 2022 – The City of Kitchener announces it has hired Jay Pitter Placemaking to lead community consultations on the statue’s future. One Instagram live and three in-person community discussions are planned between November 2022 and February 2023.

Nov. 1, 2022 – The Instagram Live discussion with Jay Pitter takes place. The city says some of the common questions included if the outcome of the process has already been determined, and how people can be involved in the discussions. The city says there are three options for the statue’s future: removal, contextualization or the commission of another piece that would stand alongside the statue.

Nov. 24, 2022 – One of the in-person community forums on the statue’s future is held.

Dec. 1, 2023 – The city says an in-person session on the statue’s future scheduled for Dec. 9 will be rescheduled to early 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023 – The City of Kitchener announces it has completed phase one of the consultations, Jay Pitter has completed her work on the project, and the city will be taking a slower approach moving forward.

June 29, 2023 – For the fifth time since July 2021, the statue is found covered in red paint. The city says it will be cleaned at a cost of approximately $3,000.