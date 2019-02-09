Featured
Drugs worth $7,000 seized from Cambridge hotel room
A search warrant for a Cambridge hotel room and residence led to Waterloo Regional Police Service seizing roughly $7,000 worth of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.
Three men and one woman, all from Cambridge, were charged after the investigation on Saturday.
They face charges of trafficking as well as possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.