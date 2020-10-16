KITCHENER -- The menagerie of monsters is back in Elora, with the Twilight Zoo taking over the streets.

Artist Tim Murton's monsters have been coming to the community since 1996 for the month of October.

They're made with wire and paper and are a regular part of the landscape eery fall.

It also led to the creation of Monster Month, which is filled with Halloween activities.

Many say the seeing the monsters on the streets brought back a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twilight Zoo self-guided tours are available with a virtual monster map.