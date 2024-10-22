Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was a terrorist act, Crown argues in court
Federal prosecutors want the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo treated as a terrorist act.
They argued their case to the court on Tuesday at Geovanny Villalba-Aleman’s ongoing sentencing hearing.
Federal prosecutors explained that Villalba-Aleman was ideologically-motivated when he entered a gender studies classroom and attacked the professor and two of her students. At the time, he was a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo.
A patient is taken to hospital by paramedics after a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo on June 28, 2023.
Villalba-Aleman has since pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.
Terrorism charge explained
According to the Canadian Criminal Code, terrorism is an action:
- For a political, religious or ideological cause
- Committed with the intention of intimidating the public
- Intended to cause serious violence to people
The Crown said Villalba-Aleman didn’t have a “tidy” ideology that easily fit in one category but, instead, espoused a number of extreme right-wing views.
In a manifesto he posted to Discord before the June 2023 attack at UW, Villalba-Aleman wrote that he would “teach those Marxist brainwashers.”
Police body cam footage shows Geovanny Villalba-Aleman holding out his hands after confessing to a triple stabbing. (Source: Court exhibit)
During an interview with police immediately after the stabbings, he stated he was “doing it on behalf of normal people.” The attack, he added, was meant to be a “wake-up call.”
The Crown also argued Villalba-Aleman made a clear decision to target the classroom based on anti-trans and anti-“woke” ideology.
“His intention was clearly to intimidate a segment of the population,” said Howard Piafsky, with Public Prosecution Services of Canada.
A ripped up Pride flag found on a desk after the University of Waterloo stabbing on June 3, 2023. (Source: Court exhibit)
“It wasn’t done to avenge a private matter, but to achieve a broader agenda – to silence public discourse,” added Althea Francis, also with Public Prosecution Services of Canada. “This act harms Canada as a whole. The ideological element makes it more heinous.”
A judge will now have to decide if Villalba-Aleman’s attack was hate-motivated and constitutes a terrorist act. The maximum sentence is life in prison, but the Crown is requesting 16 years for Villalba-Aleman.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is seen in this undated photo from social media. (Source: LinkedIn/Geovanny Villalba)
What’s next
On Monday, the professor who was injured in the attack shared her victim impact statement in person. The two student victims also submitted their written statements.
Court will hear from Villalba-Aleman’s lawyers this week. They’re expected to argue the attack was not an act of terrorism.
Villalba-Aleman’s forensic psychology report will also be considered before the judge hands down the sentence.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
Are Listeria recalls on the rise or are we just hearing more about them?
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.