'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Warning: There are some graphic details in this story.
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo.
An audio recording of the stabbing, along with video of the aftermath and the attacker's abrupt confession, were submitted into evidence last week when Geovanny Villalba-Aleman pled guilty to four assault-related charges.
CTV News has now obtained all of the recordings.
At the time of the attack, Villalba-Aleman was a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman in a photo taken from LinkedIn.
Audio evidence
As part of his plea, court heard an audio recording of the moments leading up to the stabbings on June 28, 2023.
Villalba-Aleman can be heard interrupting the gender studies lecture.
“Excuse me, is this psychology?” he asks.
“No, but you’re welcome,” the professor answers. “This is gender issues.”
“Pardon me?” Villalba-Aleman responds.
“This is gender issues, not psychology at all,” the professor repeats.
“Oh, I’m so sorry,” says Villalba-Aleman.
He asks one more question before the professor adds: “So, maybe you’ll just excuse yourself?”
“Um, no, actually, I just want to do it,” Villalba-Aleman says matter-of-factly.
“Well, I’m going to keep on going,” the professor interrupts.
“Well, you’re a Marxist, so…” Villalba-Aleman continues.
The classroom then erupts in panicked screams.
Victim statements, which were later read in court, detailed what happened next.
Witnesses said Villalba-Aleman pulled a large kitchen knife out of his backpack and made a move towards the professor. He chased her around the room and eventually got on top of her and sliced at her nose, hand and bicep.
Two other students were also hurt. One was stabbed four times in the back and another was slashed on the forearm and hand.
Students threw chairs and other items at Villalba-Aleman in an effort to get him to stop.
The entire attack lasted approximately two minutes.
“Someone’s stabbing us!” one person could be heard yelling on the recording. “Please call 911!”
A patient is taken to hospital by paramedics after a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo on June 28, 2023.
Police body camera evidence
Also shown in court was video of Villalba-Aleman’s first interaction with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
He can be seen tending to cuts on his hands and arms as an officer, wearing a body camera, approaches.
In the first part of the nearly six-and-a-half minute video, Villalba-Aleman pretends he was one of the victims.
“A police officer is going to talk with you, OK?” an unidentified woman says.
“They got my arm there as well,” Villalba-Aleman explains, showing the officer his wounds.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman shows off his injuries in police body cam footage. (Source: Court exhibit)
“So what did the person who stabbed you look like?” the male officer asks.
“I cannot remember well,” Villalba-Aleman responds. “He was kind of tall.”
The officer begins to write down the information in a notebook, asking if the attacker was: “Tall like me or tall like you?”
“Ah,” Villalba-Aleman answers. “Kind of my size actually.”
The officer goes on to ask if he can remember any other details about what the attacker looked like.
“Uh, black hair,” Villalba-Aleman says.
“Black hair?” the officer asks.
“Yeah,” Villalba-Aleman agrees. “Short, short hair, I mean.”
“Short hair,” the officer repeats. “Like a buzz cut, or like…?”
“Kind of a buzz cut,” Villalba-Aleman answers, touching his own hair.
He then goes on claiming he got hurt while trying to stop the attacker.
“I was fighting back,” he tells the officer. “So, I mean, everyone was fighting back at each other.”
He then announces that he remembers the attacker having two knives.
“What kind of knives were they?” the officer asks. "Were they hunting knives, or…?”
“They were kitchen knives, actually,” Villalba-Aleman responds.
“Just one?” the officer presses him.
“Two,” Villalba-Aleman answers.
“Two?” the officer repeats.
“He was going like this,” Villalba-Aleman says, holding his two arms up and shaking them in a double stabbing motion.
Police body cam footage shows Geovanny Villalba-Aleman holding up his arms as he mimics the alleged attacker. (Source: Court exhibit)
Suddenly, Villalba-Aleman changes course.
“You know something, actually,” he says, pausing and licking his lips.
“What’s up?” the officer asks.
Villalba-Aleman abruptly holds out his two arms towards the officer.
“Can you please handcuff me? Because it was me,” he states.
Police body cam footage shows Geovanny Villalba-Aleman holding out his hands after confessing to a triple stabbing. (Source: Court exhibit)
“It was you?” the officer repeats.
“Yeah,” Villalba-Aleman answers, followed by a few more words that can’t be heard clearly on the recording.
“I have the knife if you want,” he adds.
After the abrupt confession, Villalba-Aleman is immediately handcuffed.
He then shows the officers his backpack where they end up finding a large kitchen knife.
A Waterloo Regional Police officer looks in Geovanny Villalba-Aleman's backpack. (Source: Court exhibit)
Villalba-Aleman’s charges
Villalba-Aleman was arrested and initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman being placed in a Waterloo Regional Police car on June 28, 2023.
After the attack, police found a ripped up Pride flag that had been left on a desk in the classroom.
Investigators determined Villalba-Aleman was the one who destroyed it.
A ripped up Pride flag found on a desk after the University of Waterloo stabbing on June 3, 2023. (Source: Court exhibit)
He was charged with mischief under $5,000 for damaging the Pride flag and, on Aug. 24, police added an additional charge of attempt to commit murder.
Prosecutors later announced that Villalba-Aleman would also face terrorism charges.
On June, he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of committing an assault with a weapon.
Motive for the attack
In an interview with police after the attack, Villalba-Aleman told investigators his actions were motivated by a “desire to protect freedom of academia.”
“I’m concerned about the ideologies, you know, the gender studies,” he explained.
Students, he added, want education and not indoctrination.
Court heard that Villalba-Aleman also had something he called a “manifesto” where he discussed “woke” culture.
Court process continues
Villalba-Aleman will appear in court again in October.
Five days have been set aside for a judge to hear victim impact statements, sentencing submissions and arguments from federal Crown prosecutors related to the Villalba-Aleman’s terrorism charge.
Since Villalba-Aleman was an international student, and not a Canadian citizen, it’s possible he will be deported back to his home country.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Ottawa Bylaw tells Orleans family to rehome their backyard chickens
Ottawa Bylaw has told an Orléans family to find a new home for their backyard chickens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
-
London Hydro names new CEO
London Hydro has a new chief executive officer.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Barrie
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
-
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
-
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
-
Here's what's being taught in terms of financial literacy at schools in Ontario
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
Toronto
-
500 units, 7 spots: Revisit visitor parking rules, Toronto councillors urge
In the Parkway Forest pocket of North York, a row of well-kept three-storey townhomes is slated to be demolished, making room for a higher-density residential tower.
-
Stabbing on TTC bus leaves one person seriously injured
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing onboard a TTC bus in southwest Etobicoke that left one person seriously injured.
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Ethics complaint filed against judge who challenged constitutionality of Quebec language law
A rights group is accusing a Quebec judge of politicizing the courts and is calling for an ethics investigation after he challenged the constitutionality of the province's language law that requires immediate French translations of English-language judgments.
-
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Winnipeg
-
'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
-
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Calgary
-
Smaller water main break in Franklin will begin repairs Thursday
The City of Calgary says it will begin digging up the road in Franklin on Thursday for a water main break that has impacted 10 businesses, many of whom were closed Wednesday.
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Calgary anesthesiologist's practice permit cancelled over sexual assault conviction
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
Edmonton
-
Outbursts, fire alarms cause disruptions during day 3 of dangerous offender hearing
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 625 just south of Edmonton
Mounties are on scene of a fatal crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County.
-
Rounds 1 to 3 of Stanley Cup Playoffs infuse $179M into Edmonton economy
The Edmonton Oilers playoff journey has brought $179 million to the Edmonton economy, Explore Edmonton says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital
Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. sets minimum wage, other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.