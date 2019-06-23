

CTV Kitchener





The elephant attack that sent a trainer to hospital occurred during one of the public elephant rides, African Lion Safari’s general manager has confirmed.

The man in his 30s was airlifted from the Flambourough property to a Hamilton hospital around 2 p.m. on Friday.

His serious injuries were later downgraded to non-life threatening.

The elephant rides at African Lion Safari are closed until the park’s investigation is complete.

"The rides are a really good thing for the kids," said Travis Park, who visited the park on Sunday. "You don't really get an experience to do things like that.

"With that accident happening there could be complications in the future riding exotic animals."

GM Trish Gerth says the number of rides offered throughout the day is based on volume.

All 16 elephants, including the one involved in the incident, were active again through the weekend.