A trainer is recuperating in a Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an elephant attack at African Lion Safari.

The man in his 30s was airlifted just after 3 p.m. on Friday from the Flambourough property with what were then considered serious injuries.

All 16 elephants, including the one involved in the incident, were active on Saturday.

African Lion Safari GM Trish Gerth says only the elephant rides were suspended until the investigation into the attack is complete.

“We’re still actively investigating and gathering our facts,” she said.

The Ministry of Labour was also called in to investigate.

“This was the impression we took: something wrong must have happened,” said visitor Chaudhry Krishna, who had taken her grandchildren to see the elephants on Friday. “That’s why they have it closed.”

Back in 1989, an elephant handler was crushed to death while trying to break up a fight between two of the animals at the park.

Three years later, a 14-year-old worker broke his leg during a live performance.

“The risk is heightened when elephants or other wild animals are forced to do unnatural things,” said Melissa Matlow, the Canadian Campaign Director for World Animal Protection.

No details have emerged as to why the female elephant may have attacked the trainer.

African Lion Safari remains open and running.