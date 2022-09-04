Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman. The 20-year-old junior B player died suddenly during a tournament on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the village of Ayr, Ont. and the hockey community.
“Eli was loved. He was loved by a lot of people,” Ayr Centennials Vice President Brian Shantz said Thursday.
The team was playing the Boston Jr. Bruins in a pre-season tournament when Palfreyman collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission.
“Our trainers acted immediately. They got his jersey all sliced off, and his shoulder pads, and they started working on him,” Shantz said. “The coaches and managers got a hold of his mother who was in the audience, and she’s a nurse, and she came in. We had an EMT present, and we had two doctors, so we gave him every possible chance.”
Palfreyman was transported to hospital where he later died.
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement. Flanked by local politicians and housing officials, Trudeau announced $2 billion in new spending he says will create 17,000 homes across the country. Much of that money will flow through the government's Rapid Housing Initiative.
“Over the past years and the past months, I’ve talked with many people who are worried about being able to afford a place to live,” Trudeau told reporters. “This is as true for people looking to buy a home as for those who live in rental housing. We’re seeing prices going up across the country.”
Many of the new units will be affordable, but the prime minster couldn’t say exactly how many units would be built locally. The regional chair, who took part in a roundtable on housing affordability with Trudeau early Tuesday morning, is optimistic the new money will make a difference.
“We know this is a program that works. Our partners are out there, they have shovel-ready projects, and this will allow them to move ahead even more rapidly,” said Chair of Waterloo Region, Karen Redman.
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
On June 29, 2021, a fire broke out at family home on Prospect Street in the village of Drumbo, Oxford County. The fire was contained to the basement, but smoke damaged the rest of the house.
It left eight people, Jason and Jennifer Parke, their four kids and Jennifer’s elderly parents, displaced from their home.
Fast forward 14 months later and the Parkes are still without a home.
“It’s an emotionally traumatic process, it’s more than just tedious, it’s extremely difficult emotionally,” said Jennifer Parke.
In September 2021, after two months of living in limbo, the Parkes were told by their insurance provider that their home would need to be demolished and rebuilt. It wasn’t until Dec. 30 of that year that the demolition was complete.
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines. Frederick Mall Pharmacy owner Ramzy Shaker was at a nearby Tim Hortons Wednesday morning, just before he was about to open up, when he says he got attacked.
"All of a sudden someone hit me in the head right here," said Shaker. "He screamed at my face and said 'I know you've been giving that vaccine to everyone' and continued to punch."
Shaker says he got punched three times in the back of his head, in his stomach, and legs. The alleged attack continued until a bystander and an off-duty police officer stepped in to help. The man was later arrested.
"I really owe him my life," said Shaker. "If he wasn't around I would be dead from the punches."
Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson
The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson. On Monday, Waterloo regional police said investigators have learned a large group of people was in the area before the fire started around 4 a.m.
Neighbours previously told CTV News a party with a number of young people happened at the lot near Maple Bush Drive and Wesley Boulevard on the night flames erupted. No injuries were reported, but the fire levelled a 19th century gothic farmhouse on the city’s heritage registry.
Crews had been preparing to move the structure to preserve it amid construction of a new subdivision in the area. The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario called the loss “a tragedy.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Brianne Jenner leads Canada to 2-1 win over U.S. in women's world hockey final
Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
London
-
London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires
London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Windsor
-
‘It was like a bomb went off’: Vehicle crashes into South Windsor home
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a South Windsor home Saturday night, police say.
-
Man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police have closed a section of Ouellette Avenue as they investigate an “altercation” downtown.
-
Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police
Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating homicide in Bradford
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened overnight.
-
Hundreds gather to mourn six crash victims with candlelight vigil
Family, friends and Barrie residents gathered together Saturday night to mourn the six lives lost in last weekend's fatal collision with a candlelight vigil.
-
Missing boater found dead near Beausoleil First Nation
An intense search early Sunday morning has resulted in the body of a missing boater being recovered.
Northern Ontario
-
Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
-
Back to school, municipal election signs come out, and a new Conservative leader: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
English school boards get back to class, the municipal election signs come out and a new Conservative leader is crowned.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
Toronto
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Ontario couple buys a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia for under $350K
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Labour Day
Labour Day marks the end of summer vacation for many, especially those returning to school.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'
Passengers and crew aboard a ferry travelling between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island that is stopped in the channel near Caribou, N.S. are not expected to return to land until later in the day Sunday, the ferry operator said.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Winnipeg
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
What’s open and closed in Manitoba on Labour Day weekend
Labour Day is coming up Monday, Sept. 5, and some business, services and organizations are set to close or operate at reduced hours across the province.
-
Busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to two fires within a few hours of each other.
Calgary
-
‘So good to be back’: Calgary Pride parade welcomes thousands of spectators
Calgary’s downtown core was filled with rainbow-coloured flags, drag queens and kings, flashy outfits, decked out floats and thousands upon thousands of people on Sunday.
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
Edmonton
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Vancouver
-
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.