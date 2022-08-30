Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.

Flanked by local politicians and housing officials, Trudeau announced $2 billion in new spending that he says will create 17,000 homes across the country.

“Over the past years and the past months, I’ve talked with many people who are worried about being able to afford a place to live,” Trudeau told reporters. “This is as true for people looking to buy a home as for those who live in rental housing, we’re seeing prices going up across the country.”

Earlier in the day, Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion at Kitchener Public Library’s Country Hills branch focused on the government’s national housing strategy.

“When people have stable homes they can build more stable lives,” Trudeau said.

The government says the spending will support three key initiatives:

Creating 4,500 additional affordable housing units by extending the Rapid Housing Initiative. This will include women-focused housing projects and projects supporting those experiencing or at risk of homelessness;

Creating at least 10,800 housing units, including 6,000 affordable units, through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, which encourages new funding models and innovative building techniques in the affordable housing sector

Creating a new, five-year rent-to-own stream under the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund to help housing providers develop and test rent-to-own models and projects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with participants in a housing round table at the Kitchener Public Library's Country Hills branch on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Trudeau’s visit to Kitchener comes one day after TD Bank released a report predicting a major correction in the Canadian housing market.

TD Bank is the latest major bank to warn a downturn in the housing market is coming, with RBC issuing a similar warning earlier this month.

Trudeau was last in Kitchener in April. He also discussed housing during that visit.