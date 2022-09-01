'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire

On June 29, 2021, a fire broke out at family home on Prospect Street in the village of Drumbo, Oxford County.

The fire was contained to the basement, but smoke damaged the rest of the house.

It left eight people, Jason and Jennifer Parke, their four kids and Jennifer’s elderly parents, displaced from their home.

Fast forward 14 months later and the Parkes are still without a home.

“It’s an emotionally traumatic process, it’s more than just tedious, it’s extremely difficult emotionally,” said Jennifer Parke.

Emergency crews respond to a basement fire at the Parke family home in Drumbo in June, 2021. (Submitted)

In September 2021, after two months of living in limbo, the Parkes were told by their insurance provider that their home would need to be demolished and rebuilt.

It wasn’t until Dec. 30 of that year that the demolition was complete.

Jennifer says losing their home was very difficult emotionally.

“It was where I brought my babies home from the hospital,” she said. “It was their favourite place. When we moved in, my son set up camp in his bedroom and I said ‘I love it here.’”

After consulting with a builder, construction was set to begin in June of 2022, with a hopeful move in date of November of that year.

In order to the rebuild the home, the Parkes say they had to buy a small sliver of municipal land on the adjoining property.

The family's insurance provider told them the house would have to be demolished and rebuilt because of smoke damage from the fire. (Submitted)

OIL DISCOVERED ON PROPERTY

The Township of Blandford-Blenhiem approved the sale in June 2022 and they broke ground on a new home that month.

The good news was short lived. On just the second day of digging, a major problem appeared.

“Oil was discovered at the corner of the property, it’s on township land, and there is some seeping into our land,” said Jason Parke.

“It stalled the process immediately because as soon as our team told the township, they issued an immediate stop work order, so everything had to stop right away until it was addressed. We’re now over two months later still waiting for it to be addressed,” added Jennifer.

The demolition was completed Dec. 30, 2021. (Submitted)

The township does not dispute the oil-like substance is on their property.

The Township of Blandford-Blenhiem would not agree to be interviewed on the topic. Blandford-Blenhiem Mayor Mark Peterson is currently out of the country.

The township did say though email that they are working on this issue, and following the typical process.

“The township is now doing its due diligence and has hired an environmental consultant to determine the best way to remedy the situation,” Blandford-Blenhiem Chief Administrative Officer Rodger Mordue said in an email.

FAMILY PLEADING WITH LOCAL COUNCIL

The Parke family say they understand there is a process, but it’s taking too long, and the stakes are too high.

“It’s really frustrating that no one seems to acknowledge how long this is taking and that it shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing,” Jennifer said. “It’s oil in the ground. It’s an environmental hazard. Why would you not want to clean it?”

Adding to the pressure, the owner of the rental home the Parkes have been living in has put a “coming soon” for sale sign in the front yard.

“It’s really hard on our mental health right now, we don’t even have an answer to if we are going to have a home,” said Jennifer.

“We told our kids we would be home for Christmas and everyone was so excited, and I mean that’s more birthdays, that’s another Christmas, that’s not at our home.”

The aftermath of the fire is seen in the family's basement. (Submitted)

The township says the report from the environmental consultant could take several more weeks.

Blandford-Blenhiem Township council is scheduled to discuss this issue in closed session on Sept. 7.

The Parke family say they hope everyone in that meeting recognizes the human element of the issue.

“I want them to look at my kids faces and see they want to go home, and we’re not sure why this is so hard,” Jennifer said. “If this was your home, wouldn’t you want somebody to try to fight for you?”

“If the shoe was on the other foot, what would you do? I don’t think they understand how personal this is for us.”