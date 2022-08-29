Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson

The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.

On Monday, Waterloo regional police said investigators have learned a large group of people was in the area before the fire started around 4 a.m.

Neighbours previously told CTV News a party with a number of young people happened at the lot near Maple Bush Drive and Wesley Boulevard on the night flames erupted.

No injuries were reported, but the fire levelled a 19th century gothic farmhouse on the city’s heritage registry.

Crews had been preparing to move the structure to preserve it amid construction of a new subdivision in the area.

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario called the loss “a tragedy.”