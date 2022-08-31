Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament

Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half-mast Wednesday after the death of a 19-year-old hockey player during a game.

In an emailed statement, the Ayr Centennials said they were devastated to announce their captain Eli Palfreyman died on Tuesday.

“Our Centennial’s organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning,” the team said.

Mental health and grief professionals have been contacted to support players and staff.

“Eli had the best of care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff," the team said. "Medical doctors will have more answers for us in the coming days.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Town of North Dumfries said the tragic loss happened during a game.

The flags at the North Dumfries Community Complex have been lowered to half mast.

The Ayr Centennials were playing the Boston Jr. Bruins as part of an invitational tournament Tuesday evening.

Waterloo regional police confirmed officers responded to a medical emergency at the North Dumfries Community Centre that day. The individual was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League has postponed all exhibition games until Friday.

