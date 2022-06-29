Traffic stop leads to arrests for Kitchener robbery three weeks earlier

Waterloo regional police have seized two imitation firearms and arrested three people in connection to a Kitchener robbery from earlier this month.

On June 6, four males reportedly entered a Kitchener business, pointed a firearm at an employee, demanded personal property, disconnected the landlines, and fled.

On Thursday, June 23, police say they stopped a vehicle in Cambridge on Hespeler Road after they saw one of the suspects from the robbery.

A 42-year-old Cambridge man was arrested.

A 25-year-old Brampton man and a 23-year-old Guelph man were passengers in the vehicle were also determined to be suspects in the robbery and were arrested as well.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle was also arrested for unrelated drug offences and released from custody.

Two imitation firearms were seized from the vehicle, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe further charges will be laid.