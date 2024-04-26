Blood at attempted break-in scene leads to arrest over half a year later: Guelph police
Thanks to blood left behind at the scene of an attempted break-in, Guelph police were able to make an arrest over six months later.
Police say someone tried and failed to break into a business on Fife Road early in the morning of Sept. 1, 2023.
The suspect cut himself and left traces of blood at the scene, according to police.
On March 25, police learned the samples of blood were a match to someone in the national DNA database.
A 35-year-old Guelph man was arrested Thursday and charged with breaking and entering as well as breaching a probation order.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Minister 'outraged' after AFN national chief's headdress taken from Air Canada cabin
The federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations is calling on Air Canada to 'make things right' with the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, who said her headdress was removed from an airplane cabin during a flight this week.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
From faulty kids' cribs to flammable kids' bathrobes, here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including kids’ bathrobes, cribs and henna cones.
Taylor Swift dons Montreal designer's dress in 'Fortnight' video
A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times. Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD due Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques.
'Too young to have breast cancer': Rates among young Canadian women rising
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
'Violation': CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her
A CSIS officer's allegations that she was raped repeatedly by a superior in agency vehicles set off a harassment inquiry, but also triggered an investigation into her that concluded the alleged attacks were a “misuse” of agency vehicles by the woman.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in U.S. Open qualifier
Charlie Woods failed to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifying event Thursday, shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'There may be additional victims': Sarnia police lay human trafficking charges
Back in March, Sarnia police started an investigation into the man who they said was trafficking, procuring and coercing a female victim to provide sexual services that he was financialy benefiting from.
-
'Total loss' garage fire in south London
A garage in south London is being described as a “total loss,” after a fire Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene at 129 Base Line Road west around 111:05 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
-
Vehicle passengers taken to hospital after Oxford County crash
An unknown number of people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oxford County. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash at 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seize $120,000 in drugs
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.
-
Former high school teacher facing another trial
A former high school teacher who just finished one trial is now facing another.
-
Two people arrested in $21,000 fraud investigation
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people after a fraud investigation that was launched on Jan. 5.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck by CP train in Alliston
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a train near Alliston.
-
Police warn of caller ID phone scams
Faking a caller identity has never been so easy.
-
Wasaga Beach welcomes new family doctor
New doctor will expand services at the Georgian Bay Family Health Team.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
Fire victims in Timmins say thieves have stolen their personal belongings
A month after an accidental fire forced more than 100 people out of their apartments at the Empire Complex in Timmins, residents are now dealing with being victims of theft.
-
'Too young to have breast cancer': Rates among young Canadian women rising
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
Ottawa
-
'Too young to have breast cancer': Rates among young Canadian women rising
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
-
Flood watch in effect along areas of Ottawa River until May 3
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a flood watch for the Pembroke, Ont. area.
-
Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing woman
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing woman, citing concern for her well-being.
Toronto
-
'Extremely traumatizing:' Boy, 11, struck by transport truck in Etobicoke
An 11-year-old boy struck by a transport truck in Etobicoke on Friday morning suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre, police say.
-
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
-
'Wallet-bursting' housing costs have some Torontonians ditching the city for cheaper pastures
Mauro Quattrochi is facing a decision shared by many in Toronto: commit to a “wallet-bursting life in the city, or a car-bound, almost-as-expensive life outside it?”
Montreal
-
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
-
Taylor Swift dons Montreal designer's dress in 'Fortnight' video
A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times. Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD due Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques.
-
Parks Canada trashes pilot project, reinstalls garbage cans along Lachine Canal
Parks Canada said on Thursday that it was ending its pilot project and reinstalling garbage cans along the Lachine Canal Historic Site.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Price of gas increases in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
Maritime motorists are paying more for gas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but less in New Brunswick.
-
N.S. residents arrested at New Brunswick border with multiple weapons
Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested two Nova Scotia residents at the New Brunswick border after they seized multiple prohibited firearms.
Winnipeg
-
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
-
Minister 'outraged' after AFN national chief's headdress taken from Air Canada cabin
The federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations is calling on Air Canada to 'make things right' with the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, who said her headdress was removed from an airplane cabin during a flight this week.
-
'Too young to have breast cancer': Rates among young Canadian women rising
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
Calgary
-
POW! cosplay parade returns to Calgary, thousands expected to participate
Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force, returning to city for the 10th time on Friday.
-
Missing Calgary woman last seen in Falconridge: police
Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in Falconridge.
-
'So crazy': Nenshi critical of Alberta bill giving extra powers over municipalities
Former Calgary mayor and current NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi says the Alberta government is operating out of spite with new legislation that would grant it sweeping powers over municipalities, including the right to fire councillors, overturn bylaws and postpone elections.
Edmonton
-
Skinner has confidence of his coach, but playoff goaltending a concern for Oilers
Skinner has confidence of his coach, but playoff goaltending a concern for Oilers
-
Crash affecting Highway 28 traffic north of Edmonton
A two-vehicle crash is affecting Highway 28 traffic in Sturgeon County Friday morning.
-
Family of 6 escapes house fire in Hodgson
A family of six escaped their burning house in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
-
Infertility Awareness Week: How B.C.'s proposed IVF funding is delaying some treatments
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, which brings attention to a medical condition that impacts one-in-six adults in B.C.
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver rise again overnight
Gas prices rose again overnight across Metro Vancouver, wrapping up a week of wild swings in the cost to fuel up.