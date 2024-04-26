Blood at attempted break-in scene leads to arrest over half a year later: Guelph police

KITCHENER
    Thanks to blood left behind at the scene of an attempted break-in, Guelph police were able to make an arrest over six months later.

    Police say someone tried and failed to break into a business on Fife Road early in the morning of Sept. 1, 2023.

    The suspect cut himself and left traces of blood at the scene, according to police.

    On March 25, police learned the samples of blood were a match to someone in the national DNA database.

    A 35-year-old Guelph man was arrested Thursday and charged with breaking and entering as well as breaching a probation order.

