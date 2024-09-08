Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Waterloo Regional Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
Police said Direct Action Response Team (DART) officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Friday night around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East.
"The DART officers were on proactive patrol as part of Safe Semester, a yearly project to promote the safety and wellbeing of university and college students in the region," police told CTV News in an email.
According to police, during the traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
"Officers approached the vehicle and as they approached, they observed several rounds of ammunition scattered throughout the vehicle as well as the barrel of a firearm was pointing in the direction of the officers that was located in the front seat of the vehicle," said Const. Brad Hickey of Waterloo Regional Police.
The driver, a 39-year-old man from Guelph, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearms and transport firearm or restricted weapon. 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.
A large quantity of ammunition, magazines, and firearm parts were also seized at the residence in Guelph on Sept. 7, 2024. (WRPS)
"Are they for sale? Is he a firearms trafficker? Or is he just a gun owner that wants to move them to another location and safely store them? I mean, there's all kinds of options there," said CTV News Public Safety Analyst, Chris Lewis.
As part of the ongoing investigation, police completed a search warrant at a home on Victoria Road North in Guelph Saturday.
“Investigators seized 156 improperly stored firearms and an additional 60 firearms under public safety provisions of the Criminal Code. A large quantity of ammunition, magazines, and firearm parts were also seized,” police said in a media release Sunday.
Additional firearms storage and handling charges are pending, police said.
"It would appear by the charges that have been laid to some of them that perhaps the restricted weapons were never properly registered, so there's a couple of different violations that may have occured here," said Lewis. "But anyone that would own 200 guns, I mean that kind of scares me in itself. It just doesn't make sense to the average gun owner."
"The investigation is ongoing and we're encouraging anyone, any members of the public who have any information to please contact police or Crime Stoppers," added Hickey.
- With reporting by Krista Sharpe
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
White Stripes sue Donald Trump over use of 'Seven Nation Army' riff in social media post
The White Stripes sued former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday in a case that alleges he used their hit song 'Seven Nation Army' without permission in a video posted to social media.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.