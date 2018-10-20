

Temporary traffic lights are being installed after a fatal crash at Trussler Road and Cedar Creek Road near Roseville less than a week ago.

Susan Foxton, the mayor of North Dumphries says the crash prompted her to push the region on moving the project up.

“The lights will go up hopefully this week but they won’t be operational until the first or second week of November,” says Foxton.

She says that’s earlier than they were supposed to go up, before the fatal collision.

A local resident believed the sooner the better.

“One of our children is in a carpool so the get them going through that intersection with her carpool it’s kind of scary to think about what could potentially happen there knowing in the past couple of months how many accidents have occurred,” Sara Lynn Cleave says.

Cleave thinks a roundabout is the best option to slow down traffic.

The region will debate a long term solution once the temporary traffic lights are up and running.