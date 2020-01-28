KITCHENER -- Part of Highway 7 was shut down in Perth County on Tuesday morning after a salt truck crashed and spilled its contents.

Police were called to the crash around 7:30 a.m. after reports that the truck had turned over on the road.

The driver suffered some minor injuries in the crash, but it's not known if anyone was taken to hospital.

Officers blocked off a section of the highway between Perth Roads 109 and 110, just southwest of Shakespeare. Traffic was forced to detour around the closure for most of the morning.

Crews used heavy machinery to lift the truck out of the ditch where it landed, but by noon the road was still blocked off to traffic.

The clean-up is a two-part process, with tow trucks working to clear the flipped truck and its debris, while workers are sweeping the salt from the roadway.

Provincial police say it's too early to say what caused the crash.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario was on scene to investigate what happened and whether there will be any environmental repercussions from the spill.