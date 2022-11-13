Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus

Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.

Police closed a number of roads in the University District while emergency crews were on scene.

Police did not provide any details about the extent of the injuries of those transported to hospital.

In a tweet, police said they were on scene in the area of Phillip Street and Columbia Street for a collision investigation.

Phillip Street between Columbia Street West to University Avenue West has been closed to traffic.

Columbia Street has also been closed from Albert Street to Westmount Road. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. More to follow.