Thieves record themselves stealing $900 worth of cosmetics in Guelph

Guelph Police are looking for three male suspects after they recorded themselves stealing approximately $900 worth of cosmetic products from a north-end business.

Investigators said the suspects entered the store near Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said two of them grabbed handfuls of Vichy products while the third filmed them on his phone.

An employee said they heard the trio laughing, but when she went to look, they ran out of the store.

The employee said she saw the males walking away, still laughing, while taking photos of the stolen products.

The suspects are described as 18 to 25-years-old.

Police said one suspect was described as possibly East Asian and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue knee-length shorts, a black crossbody bag with a white logo and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a reusable, blue Rexall bag.

The second suspect was described as possibly white and was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a black crossbody bag, a red and white Canada hat and a blue medical mask.

The third suspect was also described as possibly white white and was wearing a white polo shirt with a ‘3’ on the sleeve, light knee-length denim shorts, a backwards white baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Police said they left the area in a blue vehicle.