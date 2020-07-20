KITCHENER -- Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman stole a donation box from a Kitchener Tim Hortons on Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say a woman entered the restaurant on Victoria St. N. carrying an object, which she used to smash Plexiglas and grab the donation box.

According to police, the woman took off with the donation box with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.

She’s described as white, between 25-30 years of age, 5'2" or 5'3", with blonde hair.

At the time she was reported as wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a black hat, black gloves and red scarf or COVID-19 face mask with dots.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.