KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating several residential break-and-enters in Waterloo.

The break-ins happened in the area of Moccasin Drive, Greenbrier Drive and Longwood Drive in Waterloo in the early morning hours of July 28.

Police say the suspect broke in while the residents were sleeping. The person got into three homes by cutting screens on windows and doors. They stole personal items and, in one case, a vehicle. Police say the suspect wan't able to get into a fourth home.

Police say they believe the incidents are related.

Millie Paluck was home when the break-in happened around 4 a.m., but didn't know about it until hours later.

"I just walked in, the fridge was open, the shelves were open and the cabinets," Paluck said.

Knowing the intruder was in her home has left Paluck and her roommates shaken.

"Just out of paranoia, I close my door and lock it," she said. "But, it was so hot that night, I kept it open for circulation. So then, that was even more creepy, the one night I keep it open, then someone is downstairs, freaked me out."

Neighbours said crime in the neighbourhood isn't unusual. But the string of break-ins have put people on-edge.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say they've received 59 reports of residential break-and-enters in the region between July 1 and 15.

Residents are reminded to lock their doors, lock up valuables, set up outdoor lighting and not leave anything in plain sight.

People should also look out for their neighbours and report any specific activity, police say.