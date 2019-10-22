

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - Police are looking for a suspect regarding the theft of a coin machine worth approximately $10,000.

Officers were called to the incident on Monday at a business on Willow Road.

They say the culprit entered the business and stole the changed machine off the wall. Police believe the theft occurred around midnight on Sunday.

Police investigation suggests there may have been two witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police.