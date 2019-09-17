Featured
THC found in contaminated Cambridge Fall Fair candy
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted this photo after three people were hospitalized after eating candy that may have been contaminated. (@WRPSToday)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:13PM EDT
Police have confirmed that THC has been found in contaminated candy at the Cambridge Fall Fair.
Authorities say one adult and two children from Waterloo Region were hospitalized from the candy on Sept. 7. They were treated and later released.
The vendor selling the candy turned it all over to the police. The authorities add there was no criminality on part of the vendor.
The candy was reportedly bought from an auction in Toronto, believed to be regular candy, repackaged, and sold at the fair.
Police are investigating to find the original source of the THC.