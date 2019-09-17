

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed that THC has been found in contaminated candy at the Cambridge Fall Fair.

Authorities say one adult and two children from Waterloo Region were hospitalized from the candy on Sept. 7. They were treated and later released.

The vendor selling the candy turned it all over to the police. The authorities add there was no criminality on part of the vendor.

The candy was reportedly bought from an auction in Toronto, believed to be regular candy, repackaged, and sold at the fair.

Police are investigating to find the original source of the THC.