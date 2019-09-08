Featured
Possible contaminated candy at Cambridge Fall Fair
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted this photo after three people were hospitalized after eating candy that may have been contaminated. (@WRPSToday)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 10:40PM EDT
Police say three people, one adult and two kids were hospitalized after eating candy at the Cambridge Fair.
Police believe that the candy may have been contaminated. The vendor selling the candy has turned all of it over to police.
The three people who were hospitalized have been treated and released.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.