Protestors are setting up camp in a new spot Wednesday, after being told to leave their current location in Sand Hills Park in Kitchener Tuesday.

Organizers say they were asked to leave the park by Kitchener by-law and are in the process of packing up and moving to a location behind an old leather factory on Madison Ave and Mill Street.

Tent city has been in place for almost two weeks since first being set up in Victoria Park.

By-law officers told organizers they had until 1 p.m. on July 25 to clear out of the area.

The group then set up camp in front of Regional Headquarters before being asked to leave shortly after, relocating to Sand Hills Park.

The demonstration is held each year to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Kitchener, especially in the downtown core.

The moves come after protestors faced an overnight stabbing at their Sand Hills location Tuesday.

Tent city organizer Julian Ichim said an altercation took place in the early morning hours.

He says someone from outside tent city came and stabbed a member of the group.

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed the incident occurred saying two people had gotten into an argument that turned physical, and one man was stabbed.

Police would not confirm whether the fight was between two protestors or someone separate from tent city.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ichim said this is one of the man reasons he finds tent city valuable, as there is safety in numbers.

“The stabbing that happened last night is very similar to the violence that people face all the time in shelters, the violence that people face sleeping on the streets,” said Ichim.

As many as 100 people have occupied this year.