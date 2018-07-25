

CTV Kitchener





Protesters moved from Victoria Park’s tent city to a new, bolder location.

Tent city was in place for almost a week before by-law officers told organizers that they had until July 25 at 1:00 p.m. to clear out.

The group said they would not giving up.

Since they say the region is responsible for housing, they set up their camp again in front of regional headquarters.

The demonstration is held each year to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Kitchener, especially in the downtown core.

“We really need to stop building new lofts downtown and perhaps build something a bit more affordable for people,” said Kyle Waal, a participant in the movement.

It also offers people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay as a group.

Organizers say that some people staying there are trained to use naloxone kits, making the area a safe place for people to use drugs as well.

As many as 100 people have occupied this year.

After six days of occupancy before the by-law call to leave, tent city will have lasted seven days this year in Victoria Park.

Knowing that the move to re-pitch in front of regional headquarters is bold, protesters don’t expect to be there long.