KITCHENER -- Have you ever wondered how the videographers at CTV Kitchener set up their interviews or film themselves on-camera?

CTV Kitchener’s Jessica Smith shared a behind-the-scenes look at her day on Twitter this week.

Video journalists are responsible for shooting, writing and editing their own stories.

Smith shared how she sets up her camera to film herself for her stand-up, which is the portion of her story where she appears on camera.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, videographers now use mic stands or extended mic sticks to make sure they maintain proper physical distancing when interviewing people for their stories.

Once the interviews are wrapped up, Smith collects the shots she would need to cover her story in "b-roll."

Then, all equipment is sanitized and packed away so it’s ready to be used again the next day.