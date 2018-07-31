

CTV Kitchener





Protestors will be setting up camp in a new spot after being told to leave their current location in Sand Hills Park in Kitchener Tuesday.

Organizers say they were asked to leave the park by Kitchener by-law and will be packing up and moving to Speakers Corner in Kitchener.

The demonstration is held each year to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Kitchener, especially in the downtown core.

This move comes just hours after an overnight stabbing at their Sand Hills location.

Tent city organizer Julian Ichim said an altercation took place in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

He says someone from outside tent city came and stabbed a member of the group.

The victim is currently in hospital, but is expected to recover.

Ichim said this is one of the man reasons he finds tent city valuable, as there is safety in numbers.

Tent city has been in place for almost two weeks since first being set up in Victoria Park.

By-law officers told organizers they had until 1 p.m. on July 25 to clear out of that area.

The group had then set up camp in front of Regional Headquarters before heading to Sand Hills Park.

As many as 100 people have occupied this year.