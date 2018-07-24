

CTV Kitchener





Protesters took part in the annual demonstration in Victoria Park.

Tent city was in place for almost a week before by-law officers told organizers that they had until July 25 at 1:00 p.m. to clear out.

The demonstration is held each year to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Kitchener, especially in the downtown core.

“We really need to stop building new lofts downtown and perhaps build something a bit more affordable for people,” said Kyle Waal, a participant in the movement.

It also offers people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay as a group.

Organizers say that some people staying there are trained to use naloxone kits, making the area a safe place for people to use drugs as well.

After six days of occupancy before the by-law call to leave, tent city will have lasted seven days this year.