Featured
Annual tent city occupies Victoria Park
Several tents can be seen set up in Victoria Park.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 6:21PM EDT
Protesters took part in the annual demonstration in Victoria Park.
Tent city was in place for almost a week before by-law officers told organizers that they had until July 25 at 1:00 p.m. to clear out.
The demonstration is held each year to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Kitchener, especially in the downtown core.
“We really need to stop building new lofts downtown and perhaps build something a bit more affordable for people,” said Kyle Waal, a participant in the movement.
It also offers people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay as a group.
Organizers say that some people staying there are trained to use naloxone kits, making the area a safe place for people to use drugs as well.
After six days of occupancy before the by-law call to leave, tent city will have lasted seven days this year.